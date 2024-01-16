Optas LLC Buys 79 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.