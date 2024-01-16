Optas LLC Buys 9,629 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average is $197.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.