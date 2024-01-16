Optas LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

CSX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. 2,998,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,605,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

