Optas LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $93.43. 1,025,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,909. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

