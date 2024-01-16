Optas LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Optas LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 436,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,805. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.