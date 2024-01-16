Optas LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VO traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $228.08. 246,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

