Optas LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optas LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.60. 2,850,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,371. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

