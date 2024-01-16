Optas LLC Has $711,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Optas LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. 1,341,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

