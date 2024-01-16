Optas LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $136.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
