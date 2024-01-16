Optas LLC Sells 53,404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Optas LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 87,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPEM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,911,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,714. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.