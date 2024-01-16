Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $97,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

