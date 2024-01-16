PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 1.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR remained flat at $94.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.03. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.78 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR



PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

