Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Decreased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,695,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,402 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $83,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,303 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

