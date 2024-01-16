Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,488,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 7,821,135 shares.The stock last traded at $1.06 and had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $882.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 6.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,629,156 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

