PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading 3.7% Higher

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.96. 2,283,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,256,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

