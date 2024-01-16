Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,701 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of AGCO worth $29,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

