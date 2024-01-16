Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.99 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Insperity worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,220,000 after acquiring an additional 102,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,729,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 112,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

