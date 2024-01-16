Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.07 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Alkermes worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Alkermes by 539.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 725,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 611,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 68.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.