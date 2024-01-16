Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $23.05 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,682,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $382.76 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

