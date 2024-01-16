Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Camden Property Trust worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE CPT opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

