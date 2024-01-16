Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $40.46 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,290 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Allstate worth $40,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.00. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

