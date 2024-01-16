Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $45.54 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,960 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $45,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

