Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,230 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $35,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

