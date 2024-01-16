Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.29.

NYSE NOW opened at $729.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $734.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

