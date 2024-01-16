Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

