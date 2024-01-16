Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 72,722 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $36,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STLD opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

