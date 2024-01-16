Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Comfort Systems USA worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

FIX stock opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $211.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.87.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

