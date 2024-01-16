Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,553 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 31,553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Best Buy worth $25,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

