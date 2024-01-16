Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,892 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Nucor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.94. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

