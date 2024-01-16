Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,451 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $34,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $815.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

