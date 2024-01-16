Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,810 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,810 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 204.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $454.21 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

