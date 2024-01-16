Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 459,706 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,706 shares during the period. Envista makes up about 3.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of Envista worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Envista by 93.2% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 775,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.