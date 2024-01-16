Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys 178,310 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,310 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 3.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Mohawk Industries worth $44,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 357,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.