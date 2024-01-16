Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $52.18 Million Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for 4.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $52,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 141,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

