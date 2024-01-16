Paradice Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 293,250 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 2.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $31,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 579,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,376. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

