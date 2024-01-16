Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 46,803 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,803 shares during the quarter. ITT accounts for approximately 6.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of ITT worth $77,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 52.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,007. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

