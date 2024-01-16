Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 10,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,855. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

