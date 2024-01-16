Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.74. The stock had a trading volume of 387,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

