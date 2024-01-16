Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,638. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

