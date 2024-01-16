Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.
Progress Software Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,638. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.
