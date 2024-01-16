Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 249,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

