Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $847,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

MTB stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 95,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Bank of America reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

