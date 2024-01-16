Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,033. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

