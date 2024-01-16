Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $26,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after buying an additional 260,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,320,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,564,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,876 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 234,497 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 672,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. HSBC lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.