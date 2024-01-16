Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. 630,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,229. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

