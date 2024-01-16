Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,573. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

