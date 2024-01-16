Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.63. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

