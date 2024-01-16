Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.23. The stock had a trading volume of 196,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.