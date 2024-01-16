Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. 136,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

