Parametrica Management Ltd Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.22. The company had a trading volume of 84,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,359. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

