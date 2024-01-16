Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases 500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at $36,889,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,341 shares of company stock worth $1,278,036. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. 450,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,584. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.93. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

